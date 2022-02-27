Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 463.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.67 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

