Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,625 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BRP by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRP by 2,159.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

DOOO opened at $71.51 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.68.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.