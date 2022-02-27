Millennium Management LLC Sells 596,848 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $9.86 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

