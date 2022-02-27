Mizuho Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $280.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.25.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.01. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,502.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.