MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Shares of BURL opened at $225.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

