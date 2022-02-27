MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RYAAY opened at $102.43 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $95.06 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
