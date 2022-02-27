MML Investors Services LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day moving average is $228.78. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $200.02 and a one year high of $249.46.

