MML Investors Services LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Woodward by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

