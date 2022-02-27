MML Investors Services LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.