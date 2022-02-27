MML Investors Services LLC Sells 14,814 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.39 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

