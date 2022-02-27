MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after buying an additional 298,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after buying an additional 294,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,954 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AES by 25.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

