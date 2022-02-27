Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.