Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.93.

Moderna stock opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock valued at $72,923,861. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

