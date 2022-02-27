ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of MODV stock traded up $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.01. 188,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

