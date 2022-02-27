Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

