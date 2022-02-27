monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.07.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.08. monday.com has a 1-year low of $121.96 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

