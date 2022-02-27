MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of MGI remained flat at $$10.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,178. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

Several brokerages have commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MoneyGram International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MoneyGram International by 148.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MoneyGram International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

