MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.
Shares of MGI remained flat at $$10.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,178. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.
Several brokerages have commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
