Mooncoin Market Cap Tops $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00274346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.