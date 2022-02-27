Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,026 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Nano Dimension by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Nano Dimension by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.49 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $868.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

