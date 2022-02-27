Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 24,522 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,284,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

