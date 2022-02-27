Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Key Tronic Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.