Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

