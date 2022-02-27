Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

