Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,502 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

