Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $41,707,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

