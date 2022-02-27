Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

