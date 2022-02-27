Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,747,000 after buying an additional 121,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.