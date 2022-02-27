Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of HIPS opened at $14.27 on Friday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

