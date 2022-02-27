Morgan Stanley Acquires 365,936 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fluor were worth $33,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Fluor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLR opened at $21.90 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

