Morgan Stanley Has $34.63 Million Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seer were worth $34,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEER. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Seer by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seer by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock worth $1,045,517. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $910.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

