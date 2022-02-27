Morgan Stanley Sells 161,408 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $34,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of QSR opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

