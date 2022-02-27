Morgan Stanley Sells 864,583 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.