Morgan Stanley Takes $33.70 Million Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,327,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,703,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.46. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75.
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
