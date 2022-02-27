Morgan Stanley Takes $33.70 Million Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,327,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.46. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

