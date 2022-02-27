Morgan Stanley Trims Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price to $30.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

LUNG opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $918.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.76.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

