Morgan Stanley Trims Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price to $70.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

