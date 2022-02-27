Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Morphic by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Morphic by 379.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

