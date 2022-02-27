Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.34 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of MYGN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.