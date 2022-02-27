MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -21.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.49.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

