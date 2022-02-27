National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 635 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.