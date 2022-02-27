National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after buying an additional 520,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,178,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $291,648,000 after purchasing an additional 881,951 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

