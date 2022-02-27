National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Amundi acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $28,804,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

