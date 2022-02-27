National Asset Management Inc. Has $399,000 Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 104.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
