National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of RYU opened at $109.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.39.

