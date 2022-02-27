National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$65.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

TSE:GIL opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.85. The company has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$35.96 and a 52 week high of C$55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

