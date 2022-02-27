National Pension Service Acquires 113,156 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $30,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last three months. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.