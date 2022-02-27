National Pension Service Has $31.29 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

