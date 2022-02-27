National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Insulet were worth $29,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 140.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $262.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.