National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,117 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

IR stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

