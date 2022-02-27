National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,689 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $29,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 716.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 131,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

DTE stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

