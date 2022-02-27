National Pension Service Sells 39,718 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,718 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $33,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $129.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

